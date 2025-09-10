Zarutskiy had to be replaced in the 75th minute of the first leg against Celtic in the Champions League qualifications after suffering a bad knock while defending a corner kick. The starting goalkeeper wasn't back with the squad for the game against Okzhetpes in late August and didn't join the Kazakhstan national team, suggesting he is still dealing with the injury. If Zarutskiy has to miss the Champions League season opener against Sporting CP next Thursday, the hero of the qualification Temirlan Anarbekov will replace him between the posts.