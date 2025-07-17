Aleksey Miranchuk News: Finds back of net

Miranchuk scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire.

Miranchuck was the first Atlanta player to score a goal Wednesday, finding the back of the net in the 56th minute. This is his first goal contribution in some time, with his last coming May 28 against Orlando. He now has three goals and three assists in 22 appearances this season, one off the seven he earned in 14 appearances last season.