Alemao News: Transfers to Pachuca

Alemao has joined Pachuca after leaving Spanish side Real Oviedo, the club announced Monday.

Alemao contributed to Oviedo's promotion with 14 goals and four assists in 40 matches played (35 starts) in La Liga 2, leading the team in scoring last season. With that background, he's expected to perform well as a center-forward for his new squad. However, given that coach Jaime Lozano has used a single-striker formation, the Brazilian will have to compete for the spot with Jhonder Cadiz, who has scored in each of the first two games of the campaign.