Bastoni delivered a standout performance in Inter's Serie A season opener Monday, contributing both a goal and an assist in the 5-0 demolition of Torino. Over the previous Serie A season, he made 33 appearances, scoring one goal, providing five assists and contributing to five clean sheets. Defensively, he registered 44 tackles, 23 interceptions, and 60 clearances, showcasing his all-around capabilities. His dual-threat capability, both defensively and offensively, positions him as a valuable fantasy asset this season.