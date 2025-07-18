Alessandro Buongiorno Injury: Underwent offseason surgery
Buongiorno "had groin surgery after the end of the previous campaign, and we'll hope he'll be ready in three weeks," coach Antonio Conte reported.
Buongiorno dealt with a few muscular problems in 2024/2025 and decided to address it with an operation after the season finale. He's currently expected to be good to go for the opener but will need to be monitored throughout the summer.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now