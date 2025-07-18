Menu
Alessandro Buongiorno Injury: Underwent offseason surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Buongiorno "had groin surgery after the end of the previous campaign, and we'll hope he'll be ready in three weeks," coach Antonio Conte reported.

Buongiorno dealt with a few muscular problems in 2024/2025 and decided to address it with an operation after the season finale. He's currently expected to be good to go for the opener but will need to be monitored throughout the summer.

Alessandro Buongiorno
Napoli
