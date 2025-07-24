Alex Fores News: Loaned to Oviedo
Fores has completed a loan to Oviedo from Villarreal, according to his new club.
Fores is seeing a change of clubs this offseason but will remain in La Liga, joining Oviedo on a season-long loan with a buy option. He last played with Levante in the second tier of Spanish football, appearing in 18 games while scoring five goals. That said, he hopes he can replicate a similar season while on loan, having a real chance of securing a starting role within the team if he plays well, competing with Ilyas Chaira and Salomon Rondon for time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now