Alex Fores News: Loaned to Oviedo

Fores has completed a loan to Oviedo from Villarreal, according to his new club.

Fores is seeing a change of clubs this offseason but will remain in La Liga, joining Oviedo on a season-long loan with a buy option. He last played with Levante in the second tier of Spanish football, appearing in 18 games while scoring five goals. That said, he hopes he can replicate a similar season while on loan, having a real chance of securing a starting role within the team if he plays well, competing with Ilyas Chaira and Salomon Rondon for time.