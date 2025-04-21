Alex Iwobi News: Incisive finish in defeat

Iwobi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Chelsea.

Iwobi drove at the net with purpose Sunday, scoring a first half goal to give Fulham the lead before they would eventually fall 2-1 to Chelsea. The shot was his lone attempt at goal over his 84 minutes off play. Over three successive starting appearances, Iwobi has scored twice and supplied one assist.