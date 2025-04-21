Fantasy Soccer
Alex Iwobi headshot

Alex Iwobi News: Incisive finish in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Iwobi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Chelsea.

Iwobi drove at the net with purpose Sunday, scoring a first half goal to give Fulham the lead before they would eventually fall 2-1 to Chelsea. The shot was his lone attempt at goal over his 84 minutes off play. Over three successive starting appearances, Iwobi has scored twice and supplied one assist.

