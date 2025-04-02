Alex Padilla News: Allows one in win

Padilla made two saves and conceded one goal during Sunday's 2-1 win over Leon.

Padilla saw Jhonder Cadiz appearing unmarked to beat him with just two minutes into the game but then was solid throughout the rest of the contest to allow his team to bounce back and get a come-from-behind win. However, the goalkeeper hasn't had amazing numbers from a fantasy perspective as he racked up 16 saves and 10 goals allowed over six matches since taking over as a starter.