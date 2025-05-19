Alex Scott Injury: Receives mask, doubtful to return

Scott (jaw) has undergone successful surgery and has received a mask for his jaw but is still unlikely to return this season, accoridng to manager Andoni Iraola. "With Alex, we really don't know. He has already gone to a place where they design a mask with everything, so he can take the risks. It will depend on how comfortable he is with this. The surgery went really well, he looks good, and he is doing his stuff. I think it's almost impossible he plays Sunday, but I don't want to rule him out. He tries the mask, but I think it is going to be very difficult."

