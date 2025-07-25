Alex Scott Injury: Trains with team

Scott (knee) has returned to training ahead of the club's preseason tournament, according to his club.

Scott is recovering from his knee injury quite well at the moment, as the midfielder has now trained with the group in Chicago ahead of their preseason tour. This does leave him a spot to likely feature in one of those friednlies over the next few weeks. That would likely clear him ahead of the season and leave him avialble for matchday one, good news to hear after the injury to Lewis Cook (knee).