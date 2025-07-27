Alex Scott News: Returns in friendly

Scott (knee) played half an hour in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Everton in a pre-season friendly, confirming his return from injury.

Scott has been progressing well in his recovery from a knee injury in recent weeks as he was training with the team. That injury now appears to be behind him since he played half an hour in Saturday's friendly against the Toffees. This is good news for the Cherries as he was a regular starter in the final stretch of last season and will likely play a role again heading into 2025/26.