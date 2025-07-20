Alexander Hack News: Nets first MLS goal

Hack scored a goal with his lone shot while blocking a shot, making five tackles (winning three) and four clearances during Saturday's 5-1 loss to Inter Miami.

Hack found the back of the net in the 14th minute to open the scoring in the match while leading the Red Bulls in blocks, tackles and clearances during the loss. The goal was the first of Hack's MLS career as he's started two of the Red Bulls' last three matches.