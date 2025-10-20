Dominguez's regular-season participation is over, although he might have a chance to return in the knockout rounds if his side advances far enough. The winger suffered the injury in the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals after being one of the most outstanding Mexican players in that competition. Over the Liga MX Apertura tournament, he scored one goal while contributing eight shots (two on target), 21 crosses (none accurate) and two chances created across seven matches played. His absence leaves Kenedy as the likeliest starter on the right flank for the remainder of the year.