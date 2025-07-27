Menu
Alexis Gutierrez News: Provides assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Gutierrez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Necaxa.

Gutierrez pulled a ball back from the goal line for Jose Raul Zuniga to push it into the net in the 26th minute of the game. That was the playmaker's first assist since Feb. 9, and it came in his second start for the Eagles after transferring from Cruz Azul in June. He also stood out as the team's main set piece taker against Necaxa. With Gutierrez operating as a central midfielder, there should be a tight race between him and Erick Sanchez for playing time at least when a formation like Saturday's 4-2-3-1 is used.

Alexis Gutierrez
América
