Mac Allister missed the last two games of last season due to a complex injury that required time to recover and rehabilitate with the medical staff. That said, the midfielder was back in team training Monday, regaining his sensations and feeling good, although he admitted he needs to work on his fitness as he is slightly behind his teammates in that area. Mac Allister and the team's goal is for him to be ready for selection at the start of the season and ideally for the Community Shield against Crystal Palace on Aug. 10.