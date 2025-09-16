Mac Allister was forced off at halftime in Sunday's clash against the Clarets due to a bad knock on his ankle in the first half, but that injury proved to be minor since the midfielder was spotted training in full with the team on Tuesday, one day before the Champions League opener against Atletico. This is good news for the Reds since he could return directly into the starting XI against the Colchoneros if he is deemed fit enough to do so. That said, if he can't make the starting squad, Conor Bradley will likely start at right-back and Dominik Szoboszlai will find his starting role again for that game.