Mac Allister was forced to end training early over the weekend after suffering from an issue due to his lack of preparation during pre-season as he was returning from injury and couldn't train at the same intensity as his teammates. The midfielder will be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can be available against Arsenal on Sunday. The issue does not appear serious but coach Arne Slot will take no risks to avoid a setback of his injury, and if he has to miss some time or start on the bench, Curtis Jones will likely replace him in midfield since Dominik Szoboszlai was the one playing as right-back against the Magpies.