Mac Allister started the three Premier League games and featured off the bench in both Champions League matches following his return from an ankle injury. The midfielder nearly completed a full game for the first time this season against Chelsea on Saturday despite the defeat, showing he is close to full fitness. Given his importance in midfield and on set pieces, seeing the Argentinian back to full capacity is good news for the Reds ahead of the upcoming fixtures against Manchester United, Eintracht Frankfurt and Brentford this month.