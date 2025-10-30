Vega won't be involved in the final regular-season fixtures against Atlas and America due to the problem he picked up in Sunday's draw with Pachuca, finishing the first stage of the competition with four goals and nine assists across 13 appearances. He should be back in time for the quarterfinals though, with an international break and the Play-In week giving him additional time to work on his recovery. While the team lacks attacking depth especially on the left wing, Robert Morales and Oswaldo Virgen could see action in Vega's absence. Additionally, Jesus Ricardo Angulo and Nicolas Castro are likely to be favored as set-piece takers while the key man is sidelined.