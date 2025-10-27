Vega's absence represents a huge blow to the Liga MX champions in the final couple of regular-season fixtures, though he could play again in the knockout rounds. Other than Robert Morales, there are few experienced backup forwards on the squad, but perhaps striker Oswaldo Virgen will see action at some point. Additionally, Jesus Ricardo Angulo and Nicolas Castro should now be favored in terms of set pieces. Vega's numbers in the initial stage of the campaign were four goals and nine assists over 13 appearances.