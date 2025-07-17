Alexis Vega News: Tallies one shot in substitute role

Vega recorded one shot (one on goal) and three corners in Wednesday's 4-2 victory against Santos.

Vega had his playing time managed after recording nearly the entire match Saturday against Necaxa, having just returned from international duty in the Gold Cup. He managed to complete two dribbles in addition to his lone shot on target across 13 minutes on the field versus Santos, but he couldn't add a goal contribution to his assist in the previous game. He's expected to return to the starting lineup in place of Mauricio Isais for this weekend's Campeon de Campeones clash, and if he requires more rest, rotations could be made later in the Leagues Cup.