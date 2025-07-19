Alfie Dorrington News: Loaned to Aberdeen
Dorrington has been loaned to Aberdeen from Tottenham, according to his parent club.
Dorrington is going to once again head out on loan this campaign, set to spend the 2025/26 season with Aberdeen after he spent half of last season with the club as well. He remains on contract with Tottenham until 2029, so he still has time to break into the Tottenham squad, hoping this loan helps him.
Alfie Dorrington
Free Agent
