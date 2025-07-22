Alfon Injury: Suffers foot injury

Alfon (foot) suffered an injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw in the friendly against Sunderland, the club announced.

Alfon will miss a few weeks to recover from a foot injury he suffered in Saturday's friendly against Sunderland. This is a big blow for the new Sevilla player, as he was hoping to be fit during preseason to show his qualities. He is expected to be in competition for a starting role in the frontline in the 2025/26 campaign.