Ali El Abdi News: Unexpected brilliant season

El Abdi made 29 appearances across all competitions for Nice in the 2024-25 season, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

El Abdi's attacking contributions from the left-back position were significant, showcasing his ability to support forward play and surprising many since he was not expected to play much in his first season in the French top flight. El Abdi earned playing time on the left flank mainly due to injuries to his teammates and proved to be a solid contributor both offensively and defensively with five goals, two assists and 20 chances created in the final third while helping the team solidify the backline with 43 tackles, 20 interceptions and 31 clearances in Ligue 1. El Abdi will likely have a more important status in the squad next season after ending the campaign as a regular starter for the Aiglons.