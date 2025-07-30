Kemlein has finally made his way back to the field after five months out with a foot injury, as he was able to find time in a friendly off the bench. That said, he is now cleared for the start of the 2025\/26 season. He started in 11 of his 15 appearances last campaign before his injury and worked into a starting role, so if the midfielder can remain fit and continue his decent role in the midfield, he should enter the season with a spot in the starting XI. However, he isn't the best bet for a goal contribution with only one last campaign.