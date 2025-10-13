Saint-Maximin was forced off with a knock prior to the international break, but the two-week rest should have been enough for him to regain fitness. His dribbling skill could make a difference on the left wing if he's ready for significant playing time, especially with Brian Rodriguez possibly needed elsewhere due to the potential absences of Alejandro Zendejas (thigh), Jose Raul Zuniga (hamstring) and Isaias Violante (hamstring). The Frenchman will look to improve on his current Apertura numbers of 12 shots, 11 chances created, two goals and one assist across seven appearances.