Saint-Maximin arrives with the aim of bringing dribbling skills to the flanks of a team that should compete at the top of the league table. His quality and experience in European clubs such as Newcastle and Nice make him an above-average attacker in Liga MX on paper, with injuries and discipline being the main points of concern. In the 2024\/25 season, he was on loan with Turkish side Fenerbahce, where he racked up four goals and three assists in 20 league appearances (14 starts). The Frenchman is expected to be available for the sixth or seventh Apertura week before the end of August, when he'll look to earn playing time in rotation with Brian Rodriguez and Isaias Violante on the left wing or with Alejandro Zendejas on the right.