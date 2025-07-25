Menu
Allen Obando Injury: Remains close to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Obando (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's match against Cincinnati, according to the MLS injury report.

Obando has now been on the sidelines for around two weeks but has yet to see his return despite being questionable before every match, once again earning that tag. He will hope this time around he can see his return, likely to be placed on the bench if fit, only starting in one of his six appearances this campaign.

