Alonso Aceves News: Decent effort against Mazatlan

Aceves had three crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 1-0 win against Mazatlan.

Aceves helped his team gain possession and advance down the left flank, but he failed to deliver an accurate cross or create a scoring chance in the victory. The defender has carved out a place in the starting lineup early in the campaign, contributing 12 clearances and one assist over 270 minutes of play. With little competition for the spot, he should be an interesting fantasy asset if Tuzos continue to dominate in future contests.