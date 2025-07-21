Alphonso Davies Injury: Continues rehab indoors

Davies (knee) has been spotted working hard on his rehabilitation inside the Bayern training ground, the club posted.

Davies suffered an ACL injury in late March while on international duty with Canada and has been recovering and rehabbing following surgery. The defender has been spotted at Bayern's training ground doing exercises and receiving treatment and massages from the medical staff, with the aim of returning to the pitch as early as possible, likely during the month of September if everything goes as planned. Until then, Raphael Guerreiro and Josip Stanisic are the likely replacements at left-back.