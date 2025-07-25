Alvaro Angulo News: Sent off in win

Angulo received a straight red card during Friday's 2-0 win over Queretaro.

Angulo was sent off due to a violent foul in the 81st minute of an otherwise solid all-around performance on the left flank. He'll consequently be ineligible for the next league match against Necaxa and may return in an Aug. 16 visit to Toluca. The full-back is helping the UNAM side a lot and already scored a goal in two games, but he won't deliver his maximum fantasy potential if he's not careful with the intensity of his tackles in the future. Pablo Monroy should be the most natural replacement option while Angulo serves his ban.