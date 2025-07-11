Alvaro Fidalgo Injury: Suffers injury against Bravos

Fidalgo was forced to leave the field after coming off the bench in Friday's 1-1 draw against FC Juarez, according to reporter Fernando Esquivel.

Fidalgo was surprisingly reserved for the final minutes of the first Apertura match and ended up picking up some discomfort. If it's a serious situation, this news could represent a huge blow to the Azulcremas' midfield, which also lost Erick Sanchez due to a red card. Thus, Jonathan dos Santos and Alan Cervantes may form a defensive-minded midfield duo in the next game.