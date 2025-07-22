Menu
Alvaro Rodriguez News: Completes Elche move

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Rodriguez completed a transfer to Elche from Real Madrid, the club announced.

Rodriguez spent last season on loan with Getafe, scoring twice in 22 appearances and taking 25 shots. Elche have a severely depleted attack, giving Rodriguez at least a chance for more minutes in the coming campaign. He's generally more comfortable as a striker in an attacking pair, but can lead the line alone if needed. Rodriguez is still coming into his own in the top flight, and could struggle to get on the ball with the newly-promoted side.

