Dedic is having a sensational start to the season with his new club Benfica, producing strong performances as a starter at right-back. The Bosnian scored his first goal for the club in the last Liga Betclic match against Alverca before receiving a red card that will leave him suspended for the next league game. He then joined his national squad and played 58 minutes in Tuesday's clash against Austria before being forced off due to a knee knock. This is not expected to affect his participation in Tuesday's Champions League opener against Qarabag since he will have almost a week to recover because of his suspension in the league.