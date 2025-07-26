Ameen Al-Dakhil News: Gets time from bench

Al-Dakhil (strain) appeared off the bench for 30 minutes in a friendly against Celta Vigo.

Al-Dakhil was limited by injuries in the 2024/25 season but appears to be heading into the 2025/26 campaign fit after featuring in a friendly and clearing his strain. He did shape out six starts in seven appearances last campaign when fit, while going unused a few times, so he will hope to remain healthy this campaign and impose himself in the squad a bit more, still only 23.