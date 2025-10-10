Adli has been mainly a bench option since joining the Cherries over the summer before getting his first Premier League start against Leeds United. The attacking midfielder however didn't make it back-to-back appearances as he remained an unused substitute in the last game against Fulham. Adli seems to be having a difficult start to life with Bournemouth as adapting to the best league in the world can be tough for players of his profile, and he will likely need more time before earning regular playing time for the Cherries.