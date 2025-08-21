Adli was instrumental in Leverkusen's record-breaking 2023\/24 season, as Xabi Alonso's team went undefeated domestically while winning both the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal. The Moroccan made 29 appearances across those two competitions and scored nine goals. The 25-year-old, who also has Champions League experience, finished as a Europa League runner-up after Leverkusen reached the final last season. The former Toulouse player now joins the Cherries to discover the Premier League, giving coach Andoni Iraola another quality option in the attack.