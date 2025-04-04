Amine Gouiri Injury: Questionable against Toulouse

Gouiri has a physical issue and missed the last two training sessions, leaving him questionable for Sunday's match against Toulouse, coach Roberto de Zerbi said in a press conference, per La Minute OM. "Amine has a physical problem. I don't know if he'll be back on Sunday. He didn't train yesterday or the day before."

Gouiri is a major doubt for Sunday's game as he missed the last two training sessions after returning tired from international duty and dealing with physical issues. His absence would be a significant blow for the team, as he has been an undisputed starter and one of Marseille's key players since joining in the transfer window. Neal Maupay is likely to replace him in the frontline if Gouiri is unable to play.