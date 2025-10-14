Gouiri suffered a heavy collision to his head and shoulder late in Tuesday's game and was stretchered off the pitch. The striker had an issue earlier in the season to the same area, which raises major concerns about a potential lengthy absence depending on the examinations. Gouiri is expected to be the number one striker for Marseille in the hierarchy, therefore a possible absence of the Algerian would force a change in the starting lineup, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the main candidate to replace him or the young Robinio Vaz, who started against Metz.