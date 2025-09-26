Ander Barrenetxea slid the ball across the face of goal early in the second half Wednesday to setup the lone goal of the fixture in Real Sociedad's 1-0 victory over Mallorca. The midfielder poured balls into the box throughout his 85-minute shift, leading the team in crosses (11, two accurate) and corners (nine) while creating three chances. Barrenetxea has now supplied assists in successive appearances and is already just one shy of his goal contribution total from the 2024\/2025 La Liga campaign with Real Sociedad.