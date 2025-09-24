Duarte made the most of his first start in five matches, scoring twice on five shots (four on target) in Tuesday's 2-2 draw vs Leon. With his club down 2-0 Duarte took over, in the 61st minute he took a Joaquin Esquivel crosser and delivered it into the goal with a beautiful header. He then added another goal with a strike from outside the box in the 65th minute. With a few more strong performances like this one Duarte could make it hard for his manager to not start him. His next opportunity to do so will come Vs Toluca on Saturday.