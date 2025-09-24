Andre had a sensational game in Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash against the Toffees but couldn't make it to the end of the match as he was forced off due to an issue. The Wolves will assess him in the coming hours to know the extent of the problem, although it is reported to be only minor. That said, if the issue proves to be minor, Andre could return directly to the starting squad after being only a bench option in the last Premier League match against Leeds United. His performance on Tuesday seems to have convinced the fans, and coach Vitor Pereira could count on him as a starter like last season when he started 31 of his 33 Premier League appearances.