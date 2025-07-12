Andre Onana Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Onana is set to miss the club's pre-season toue due to a hamstring injury, according to Mark Critchley and Colin Millar of the Athetlic.

Onana is going to be sidelined for a bit as the club starts their pre-season preparations, with the goalie suffering a hamstring issue. The goalie has already started his recovery process and he will now push to be fit for the baggining of the season. However, this will still be something to watch incase of any setbacks, as if he isn't fit for the start of the season then Altay Bayindir would be a possible replacement.