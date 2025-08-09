Gignac replaced Edgar Ivan Lopez for the last half hour of the match and converted a spot kick in stoppage time against Puebla. The 39-year-old scored for the first time since November following a significant injury period. His playing time has increased gradually over the last month, and Nicolas Ibanez's (thigh) absence placed him as the third-choice forward behind starters Lopez and Angel Correa in the last game. Even if he continues to play a substitute role, there might be a decent chance for Gignac to produce with his side excelling offensively and likely letting him take all penalty kicks when he's on the pitch.