Andrea Cambiaso headshot

Andrea Cambiaso News: Subs in against Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2025 at 7:01am

Cambiaso (ankle) had one cross (zero accurate), one tackle (zero won) and one clearance in 31 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Inter.

Cambiaso didn't have big numbers but still contributed to a strong final push by Juventus, which eventually got the win. He'll be an option against PSV despite being limited in training to open the week, so he might have to wait to reclaim his previous starting job since he's not fully recovered yet.

Andrea Cambiaso
Juventus
