Andreas Pereira Injury: Viewed on training pitch

Pereira (undisclosed) was viewed on the training pitch Wednesday, accoridng to his club.

Pereira is seeing a positive update after missing the club's last contest, with the midfielder working on grass with what appeared to be the rest of his teammates. This is good news for the Brazilian, as it increases his chances of playing on Saturday against Everton. He is typically a starter when fit and will hope to see that spot back immediately, starting in the four matches leading up to his absence.