Andres Cubas News: Substitute option Wednesday

Cubas (ankle) is on the bench for the midweek match against Houston Dynamo.

Cubas returned to training earlier in the week and could see some minutes in either Emmanuel Sabbi's or Sebastian Berhalter's place in this game. The Paraguayan international might eventually regain a starting spot, as he has played from kickoff in each of his 15 MLS appearances this year. He's rarely involved in attacking play but can produce through tackles and passes from a midfield role.