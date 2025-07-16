Andres Sanchez News: Secures clean sheet in win
Sanchez recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Leon.
Sanchez started the Apertura off well, making three shots on his way to securing his first clean sheet of the season in the win. The goalkeeper ended the previous season with 16 consecutive games without a clean sheet. Next, he'll aim to keep his good momentum against Monterrey, a team that failed to score in their opening match.
