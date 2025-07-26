Andrew Gutman Injury: Picks up knock Saturday

Gutman was forced off with potential muscle issue during Saturday's 1-0 win over New York Red Bulls.

Gutman contributed to his team's defensive effort before his exit in the 78th minute of the victory. He's now at risk of missing future matchups, which would leave Chicago without its regular left-back of the entire 2025 campaign. With few elements like him among the usual substitutes, a possible change would be the deployment of right-back Jonathan Dean on the left side.