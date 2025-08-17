Gutman supplied the low cross that Hugo Cuypers turned into the opening goal on Saturday. He also initiated the move that led to the late winner by finding Philip Zinckernagel at the top of the box. The left back went the full match and overlapped consistently as Chicago chased a late winner. His early delivery and late involvement bookended the Fire's scoring and ended a solid shift in defense for him with one tackle, two interceptions and two clearances. Gutman also continues his run of assists as he now has a total of seven in the league, five more than his previous career high.